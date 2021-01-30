KGF Chapter 2: Yash Planning To Dub His Own Lines In Hindi?

Prasanth Neel's upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film will be releasing in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Unlike most actors who use dubbing artistes for their lines, we hear that Yash has some other plans in store.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, the actor will be dubbing his own lines in Hindi. A source told Spotboye, "Southern superstars like Rajinikanth and Ram Charan Teja often make the mistake of getting a professional dubbing artiste to do their Hindi dialogues. That is the worst thing an actor can do to his career in Hindi cinema. Yash won't make that mistake."

Meanwhile, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 recently revealed that the film will be hitting the big screens on July 16, 2021.

Speaking about this action entertainer, Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the main antagonist named Adheera in the film. KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role.

Yash had earlier opened up about his experience of working with both the Bollywood stars and said, "Both Sanjay Sir and Raveena Ma'am are wonderful to work with. Sanjay Sir sets a great example of what grit and perseverance can get you through. The professionalism and passion that he showed towards his role and this film despite his health condition was very inspiring. Raveena Ma'am has always been and is still a versatile and good actor. She is a lovely, vibrant person full of life and she brought that warmth and energy on set too. Working with both of them was a great experience."

Stay tuned for more updates on this much-awaited project.

