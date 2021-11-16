Khushalii Kumar Wraps Up Shoot For Debut Film With R Madhavan & Aparshakti Khurana In Mumbai

R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana wrapped the shoot of Kookie Gulati's Dhokha round D corner produced by T-Series. The film also stars Darshan Kumaar. Marking as Khushalii Kumar's debut the anticipated suspense thriller will be releasing in theatres early next year.

R. Madhavan is all praises for Khushalii Kumar as they wrapped up the movie. "Khushalii Kumar is a talent to watch out for" says the acclaimed actor via his social media. Both Madhavan and Khushalii have been shooting round the clock for their upcoming T-Series film. While everyone is aware the versatility Aparshakti brings on the screen and Madhavan being this powerhouse of talent, Khushalii's acting skills will surely be seen in the film as well.

Delighted about the wrap up, Khushalii says, "It's a very emotional day for me, the journey that began a year back for me finally came to its blissful finale. Had an enjoyable experience shooting with Kookie and working with Madhavan, Aparshkati and Darshan."

Aparshakti adds, "It has been a thriller of a ride with the best shooting experience with amazing talent around, it was a pleasure collaborating with the super talented R. Madhavan and Khushalii Kumar. Kudos to Kookie Gulati for handling the subject with so much conviction"

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati.