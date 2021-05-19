Khushi Kapoor's Phone Wallpaper Is A Beautiful Picture Of Her With Mother Sridevi

Legendary actress Sridevi's unfortunate demise on February 24, 2018, had left a huge void in the film industry and in the hearts of her fans. However, her legacy and memories are carried forward by her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Recently the paparazzi who had caught sight of Khushi in the city had managed to zoom into her phone wallpaper. The special aspect about the same was that her wallpaper had a beautiful throwback picture with her mother.

Talking about the same, Khushi was spotted taking her pet dog for a stroll in the city. She looked lovely in casual black attire and a bandana. She also waved at the paparazzi and while doing so they caught a glimpse of her phone wallpaper.

While sharing the same on social media, the paparazzi zoomed into her phone wallpaper that was revealed to be a throwback picture of Khushi with her late mother. The endearing picture has a baby Khushi posing while sitting on the shoulders of her mother Sridevi who also can be seen sporting a million-dollar smile. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, there have been many speculations now regarding Khushi Kapoor's debut in the film industry. It has been reported earlier that she is very much keen to pursue acting and follow the footsteps of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. In an earlier interview, her father and producer Boney Kapoor had also spoken about the same.

According to a news report in The Times Of India, Boney had revealed to a publication stating, "Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon. I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn't affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films."

Khushi had recently also shared some delightful throwback pictures with her mother Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's Day. The pictures had a young Khushi posing with the actress from the latter's younger days. Celebs like Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor poured in some love for the pictures.