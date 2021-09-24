Kiara Advani's BTS Picture From The Sets Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Is Unmissable

We recently saw Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema in Karan Johar's Shershaah, and fell in love with her simplicity and acting chops. Now, her fans are impatiently waiting for her next release i.e., Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and it marks the first collaboration of Kiara and Kartik Aaryan.

Ahead of its release, Anees shared a behind-the-scene picture of Kiara from the sets of the film on Twitter and captioned it as, "BTS of creating the perfect shot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🎬 @advani_kiara!" On this, Kiara replied, "Directors actor."

Mesmerised by Kiara's picture many reacted to Anees Bazmee's post and said that they cannot wait to see his work.

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Kiara had said, "I am really excited to work with Anees sir and Kartik, and take the franchise forward. It is going to be really hilarious film and the script is beautifully written."

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel of the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and was directed by Priyadarshan.

Earlier, the film was slated to release on July 31, 2020, but owing to COVID-19 pandemic, its release got postponed. A few months ago, Kartik had announced on social media that the film could release on November 19, 2021.

Speaking about the plans for the film's release date and platform, Murad Khetani said, "We haven't planned the release date but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release in cinemas whenever the film is ready."

Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also casts Tabu in a prominent role.