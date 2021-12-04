Kiara Advani Denies Being Part Of The Guest List At Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming wedding is taking B-town by storm. The couple will reportedly get married in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. There have been speculations surrounding their star-studded guest list and actress Kiara Advani was one of the names that were said to be invited. However, Kiara has denied being part of the guest list now in a recent media interaction.

Talking about the same, Kiara Advani addressed the media at Agenda Aaj Tak 2021 wherein she was asked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. On this, the Kabir Singh actress was quick to say that she has heard about the wedding but has not been invited to the same. Well, this means that Kiara will not be seen as a guest on Vicky and Katrina's special day. Kiara was speculated to be invited to the wedding along with her rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The actress has earlier worked with Vicky in the film Lust Stories and will also be seen alongside him in the comedy flick Govinda Naam Mera that will also be starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Earlier, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also denied being a part of the wedding guest list. Arpita shares a close bond with Katrina Kaif and was thus rumoured to be a part of the wedding. According to a news report in India Today, Arpita had revealed to a publication stating, "We haven't got any invite for the wedding." Apart from this a source close to Salman's family also revealed that no invitation has been sent to the superstar's family to attend Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The source had stated, "Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false. Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won't be any awkwardness."

It is speculated that names like Kabir Khan and his wife, Ali Abbas Zafar, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and some more celebs are expected to attend the wedding. However, there is a strict no-phone policy for the guests at the venue. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly laid down SOPs for the guests to keep their wedding private.