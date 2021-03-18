Kiara Advani Drops A Major Hint About Dating Sidharth Malhotra!

As Kiara Advani graced the cover of Filmfare's March 2021 edition, the actress spilled the beans about her dating life. While she remained tight-lipped about her alleged relationship with actor Sidharth Malhotra, she dropped a major hint for the viewers which says that she's dating her Shershaah co-star.

In an interview with Filmfare, when Kiara was asked about when she went on a date recently, she said, "Last time I went on a date was... It was sometime this year. And it's been only two months for this year, so you do the math."

For the unversed, both Kiara and Sidharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport after ringing in the New Year together at the Maldives. Guess what? With Kiara's massive hint about seeing Sidharth, we can't be more happy.

Interestingly, soon audiences will get to see Kiara and Sidharth on the silver screen together in Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film Shershaah. The film, which traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra, marks the first on-screen collaboration of the lovebirds.

Coming back to Kiara's recent interview, she also asserted that if she ever finds out that her boyfriend is cheating on her, she will block him and will never forget his wrongdoing. Kiara also added that no matter what, she will never go back to him either.

With respect to work, Kiara was recently spotted on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo. While in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jug Jeeyo pairs Kiara opposite Varun Dhawan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli in key roles.

