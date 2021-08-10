Kiara Advani Felt Very Low After Failure Of Her Debut Film Fugly; 'I Didn't Want To Go Out, Meet People'

Kiara Advani made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Akshay Kumar's production Fugly in 2014. Unfortunately, the film failed to work its charm at the box office. Post that she starred in Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, followed by the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories.

The latter shot her to prominence and her next, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh added more to her popularity.

Recently in an interview with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, Kiara recalled how she felt very low post the debacle of her debut movie Fugly. The actress said that during that phase, she didn't want to go out or meet people as she was unsure if she will ever get a second chance.

"For me, it was right after my first film. The film didn't work and from there, I was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do with my life, I don't know if I'll get a second chance, another opportunity.' Of course, I was much younger and I felt that it's not going to happen. I just started feeling very low. I didn't want to go out, I didn't want to meet people and all of that," Kiara recalled.

However, Kiara refused to be bog down by this failure and enrolled in acting and dance classes to prepare herself.

Speaking about her 'moment of courage', the Bharat Ane Nenu actress shared, "But then, I just felt like, the one thing I have confidence in is that I can act and no matter what happens, I was like, 'This is what I want to do.' Just because my first film didn't do well doesn't mean I stop and don't try again. So I got myself together. I went back, enrolled in other acting classes, dance classes, whatever to fill my day and prepare myself. I just decided that I am not going to stop, I am going to keep going and believe in myself. That was my moment of courage."

Kiara is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shershaah alongside her rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and a yet-to-be-titled film with Ram Charan.