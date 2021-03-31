Kiara Advani Finds Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra 'Intelligent'

In her recent tete-a-tete with a popular magazine, actress Kiara Advani spoke about her co-stars Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra and revealed how well she knows them. For the unversed, Kiara has worked with Akshay in Good Newwz and Laxmii, and will be seen with Varun in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and with Sidharth in Shershaah.

While Akshay, Varun and Kartik are indeed just co-stars to Kiara, Sidharth is more than just a co-star. If reports are to be believed, Kiara and Sidharth are in a serious relationship, and the duo fell in love while prepping for Shershaah.

In fact, without taking Sidharth's name, recently Kiara dropped a major hint about her dating life and said that she recently went on a vacation with her date. For the unversed, a couple of months ago, Sidharth and Kiara were seen vacationing together during New Year celebration.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Drops A Major Hint About Dating Sidharth Malhotra!

Coming back to Kiara's recent interview, when she was asked to describe Sidharth in her own words, she said, "Sid, is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focussed when it comes to his work."

Kiara also opened up about working with Akshay and said, "Akshay sir, is somebody who is continuously working and never stops. That is inspiring given his experience, age, stardom, everything. That's the best example. So his energy to keep going and to keep working... I love that about him."

Speaking about Varun, Kiara said that he is a notorious boy, but he has a heart of gold. As a co-star she had a wonderful time working with him, because he has so many ideas and so many variations on how he wants to do a scene.

"It's like a film that Raj is making and then there is a parallel film that Varun decides to make. So we had fun. We just wanted to keep on giving more shots while Raj had already got his shot in the first take. But he was kind enough to give us more takes," added the Kabir Singh actress.

Unlike Sidharth, Varun and Akshay, Kiara said that she has not spent much time with Kartik on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 so, she still has to do more work with him to know him better.

ALSO READ: Mr Lele: Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani Start Shooting For The Comedy Film