Kiara Advani Has Not Gone Topless In My Black-And-White Picture: Dabboo Ratnani On Risqué Photoshoot

Kiara Advani recently featured in a photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 annual calendar in which she is supposedly posing topless on a beach. The risqué photoshoot didn't go down well with a section of netizens who trolled the actress left, right and centre.

Now in a chat with a leading daily, Dabboo has clarified that the actress didn't bare it all for his photoshoot.

Clearing the air around the picture, the celebrity photographer said, "Yes, I have read what's being said online. But Kiara has not gone topless in my black-and-white picture that has emerged of late."

Kiara Advani Reacts To Troll's Cheap Comment On Her Topless Photoshoot!

He further added, "I tend to shoot in a particular way that leaves a lot to the imagination. I think too-much-sexy in your face gets vulgar. It is better to leave a certain intrigue."

Last year too, Kiara had ruffled a few feathers when she had just posed with a leaf for Dabboo's photoshoot. Later while speaking with Tweak India, the actress had revealed that she had switched off her DM notifications after her 'leaf' picture went viral.

Shershaah Writer On Kiara Advani's Brief Role In The Film: Dimple & Vikram Spent Only 40 Days Together

The Kabir Singh actress was quoted as saying, "I am switched off my DM notifications because I did get a lot of suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay, we can't do this right now." She had further said that she doesn't get affected by memes and considers them to be a part of flattery.

Workwise, Kiara was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah in which she essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Her upcoming film is Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan.