Kiara Advani Honoured With Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor

Moving upward and onward in her career trajectory, Kiara Advani is achieving one feat after, paving her path to success. Receiving the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor this year post the success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani joins the previous recipients Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma amongst others.

With her outstanding success streak of multiple hits and iconic characters, Kiara Advani has carved a place for herself amongst the most promising and bankable stars.

Honouring the phenomenal work of Kiara Advani, Priyadarshini Academy, headed by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Mr. Nanik Rupani, has decided to felicitate Kiara Advani at the 37th Anniversary Global Awards with the 'Smita Patil Memorial Global Award for Best Actor'.

Talking about the same, Mr. Nanik Rupani, Chairman Emeritus, Priyadarshini Academy opined, "Smita Patil Memorial Global Award was established to honour female actors of the industry that are creating a strong impact not just in the entertainment industry in India but also across the globe."

Mr. Rupani mentioned, "We selected Kiara Advani, as we truly believe that she deserves the award for her incredible talent and inspirational journey in a short span of time."

One of the most visible faces in India, the actress has a long list of upcoming films as well as brands to her credit, making her the top choice amongst the entertainment as well as financial sectors.

Earlier recently, Kiara Advani emerged as one of the most popular actresses of India, achieving an all-time high rank amongst a survey of most loved celebrities in India.

Kiara Advani also won a spot in the Most-in demand actors across the globe, along with iconic Superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman Khan and international actors like Tom Hiddleston, Sung Hoon. Notably, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were the only female actors in the entire world making their way to the list.

Currently juggling multiple projects at a time, the Kabir Singh actress is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo as well as Shashank Khaitan's next. Meanwhile she's also gearing up for S Shankar's RC 15 co-starring Ram Charan, along with a few unannounced projects.