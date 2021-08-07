Kiara Advani: My Reason For Marriage In Life Whenever It Happens Would Be Love

Kiara Advani is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Shershaah in which she is paired opposite her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. The actress essays the role of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema in this war film.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Kiara shared her opinion on love and marriage, and said wherever she would tie the knot, it would be because of love.

The Laxmii actress told Bollywood Bubble, "I always felt like when you marry, you marry for the right reason and my reason for marriage in life whenever it happens would be love. Because I feel no matter what problems come your way, love is one thing that will always be the strongest foundation and everything is built on that."

Recalling how she was moved by Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheena's love story, Kiara said, "When I met Dimple, I realised that was her reason as well. She is so beautiful and intelligent, a teacher in a school and is so lovely, she chose not to marry again because she realised perhaps that he (Vikram Batra) is the only man she has ever loved and will ever love. That stayed with me and I could connect. We hear about these love stories and we see that kind of love in the older generation and a very few in our generation. But if you are able to find that kind of love in this lifetime, you are really blessed."

The actress said that she was intrigued when she heard Vikram-Dimple's love story as she had never known as person like her.

Further, Kiara also shared her memory of meeting Dimple in Chandigarh when she was shooting for a film there.

"Fortunately, all thanks to Vishal Batra who is Vikram Batra's twin brother, he managed to make me meet Dimple when I was in Chandigarh shooting for a film. We met and it was only both of us where she shared with me her journey, her relationship, everything. She was a little bit shy and didn't want to be in the limelight but because she knew we were making this biopic on Captain Batra and she is such an integral part of his life and through her, you really see a charming, young, lovable boy. She was very sweet to share their story and she spoke with such fondness and love in her eyes for Capt Vikram Batra. I could feel that sitting next to her," Kiara concluded.

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is slated to premiere on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.