Kiara Advani On Being Compared To Hema Malini: I Have Always Found This Compliment Weird

Kiara Advani made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Kabir Sadanand's Fugly and followed it with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. But it was Shahid Kapoor's 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh which catapulted her to fame. More recently, her portrayal of late Captain Vikram Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema in Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah also earned her rave reviews.

With her charming persona and impressive acting chops, the actress has emerged as one of the most popular leading ladies in recent times with an equally flourishing career in the South film industry as well where she has shared screen space with some of the biggest stars like Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, netizens often compare Kiara to legendary actress Hema Malini for her striking resemblance to Bollywood's 'Dream Girl'. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the Guilty actress opened up on this comparison.

Kiara told ETimes that while she is truly honoured to be compared to Hema Malini, she admitted that she finds this compliment weird and doesn't know how to react to it.

"It's truly an honour to be compared to Hema ji, she's so beautiful. But honestly, I've always found this compliment weird. I don't know how to react to it. I mean, it's great to be compared to her, but I am also my own person. I like the way I look and I want to look like myself," the tabloid quoted the Indoo Ki Jawani actress as saying.

Workwise, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmi directorial also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress is also a part of Raj Mehta's ensemble film Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Besides these two Bollywood movies, Kiara also has Ashutosh Gowarikar's Karram Kurram in her kitty. This flick is based on the story of Indian women's cooperative Shri Mahila Griha Udyog, with Lijjat Papad as its flagship brand.