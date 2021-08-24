Kiara Advani On Facing Trolls Over An Alleged Plastic Surgery, Says She 'Almost Believed' The Comments

Kiara Advani recently opened up about facing nasty trolls over an alleged plastic surgery on her face. The actress spoke about the same when she recently made an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's show Pinch 2. The said trolling happened way back in the year 2018 when Kiara was spotted at an event. The fans soon assumed that the actress has used lip fillers and has swollen or enhanced her cheeks after looking at her pictures.

The actress went on to say that she almost went on to believe that she has indeed done something to her face. According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Kiara Advani was quoted to be saying, "I went for an event and when the pictures came out on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, 'Oh, she has done plastic surgery.' And the irony of it was I almost began to believe that I did something to my face." The Shershaah actress went on to rubbish these rumours and stated that her face looked like that due to bad photography or makeup and because she must have eaten Biryani the previous night.

Apart from this, the show had one user telling Kiara Advani to stop working with her Laxxmi co-star Akshay Kumar. To this, the Kabir Singh actress said, "We, as people who are reading comments, we should know where do we draw the line. Don't let it get the better of you." Kiara said that her parents read about her daily online and that reading negative comments about her affect them too.

Kiara Advani said, "I ignore it (mean comments) as it does somewhere affect me. I want to have a normal day, and I don't want to go into reading comments....we're also humans. Sometimes I think, 'oh my mom will read it, my father will read it and they don't like it,' and they do (read it)." The Lust Stories actress further went on to add, "My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day, they want to know what is been written about me, what my fans are saying about me...they enjoy it. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me. So when you talk about culture, I believe that being respectful to one another is an important part of it. People should understand that actors are humans too and that they are sensitive, and there must be a reason behind it."