Kiara Advani On Getting Trolled After Elderly Man Saluted Her: Sometimes It's Very Unnecessary Trolling

Earlier this year, Kiara Advani was slammed on social media after pictures of an elderly man opening the door of her car and saluting her before she walked into a building went viral on social media.

In her latest interview with a news portal, the Laxmii actress spoke about that incident and said that the trolling affected her. She further added that a male actor was in the same position after the incident but he wasn't bashed for it.

Kiara narrated the incident to Bollywood Bubble and said, "I remember this time and this really got to me actually. I had reached somewhere and these paparazzi again taking their pictures and they caught a moment where the security of the building I had reached opened the door and he saluted me. He was an elderly man. It wasn't like I asked him to salute me, he's a very sweet person and that's... they do that. I also respond with (gesturing a bow). Now this picture is being taken, you can't hear the conversation, you can't know whatever (is happening) but you got a picture of an elderly man saluting. I have gotten trolled for that that she's making an elderly person salute her and I'm thinking it's not my building, what are... where do... and this same situation was with a male actor and there wasn't one off comment."

She continued, "So that means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it's their own way it's like me today I (fold my hands) ask how are you sir or whatever. It's just like, the way a female actor is trolled for some of these (things). Sometimes it's very unnecessary trolling."

Speaking about films, Kiara was last seen in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah for which she received rave reviews of her portrayal of Dimple Cheema. Her upcoming projects include Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera,