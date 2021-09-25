Kiara Advani On Sidharth Malhotra Inaugurating Himalayan Film Festival With Shershaah: My Heart Is In Ladakh

Sidharth Malhotra's last release Shershaah has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from all nooks and corners with people lauding the actor's performance as the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra. Amid this, Sidharth recently visited Ladakh to inaugurate the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival with a special screening of Shershaah.

His rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani who was also his co-star in Shershaah had to give the screening a miss since she was busy with some work commitments in Mumbai. However, she took to her Instagram stories to react to this news with a sweet note.

Kiara who essayed the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the film wrote that while she is physically in Mumbai, her heart is in Ladakh.

She wrote, "Physically in Mumbai but my heart is in Ladakh! Leh will always feel extra special as I gave my first ever shot for my very first film in this beautiful town. It's such a proud moment seeing our film Shershaah being honored at the First Himalayan Film Festival".

Earlier, Sidharth had also taken to his Instagram page to share some pictures from the screening and captioned them as, "Inaugurated the 1st Himalayan Film Festival with 'Shershaah' today. It was an complete honour to have shared the stage with our honorable Union Minister for I&B, Mr.Anurag Thakur."

Speaking about Shershaah's success, the Marjaavan actor had earlier told indianexpress.com, "I always wanted my work to speak for itself, for people to connect with my character and feel something. That's the intention, the passion for filmmaking I have. Shershaah has definitely changed people's impression towards my creative choices and instincts."

He had further added, "It gives you a great sense of validation that your instincts were not wrong. Now we can say all the decisions we made were in the correct direction. It is satisfying, emotional and I feel extremely blessed. It charges me up for future projects, that this is the level of passion and dedication that I need to put in all my films to get this kind of response."

Shershaah helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.