Kiara Advani Reacts To Troll's Cheap Comment On Her Topless Photoshoot!

Recently, actress Kiara Advani graced the chat show of Arbaaz Khan Pinch, and reacted to mean comments posted against her on social media. When Arbaaz Khan read out a comment on Instagram that was posted on Kiara's topless photoshoot shot by Dabboo Ratnani, Kiara reacted calmly to it.

Arbaaz read out a comment, "2020 mein bas yahi ek cheeze achi hui thi (This was the only good thing in 2020)" to which Kiara reacted, "I will take that as a compliment."

When Arbaaz read another comment, "Kaash! Yeh pata bakri kha jati (I wish a goat would eat the leaf)", Kiara cringed, "Eww", and said, "Mujhe khud pata nahi hai yeh kaha se kaha gaya (I don't know how it escalated). It was Dabboo...He came up with this concept of leafy concept. It was very aesthetically shot."

Kiara Advani On Facing Trolls Over An Alleged Plastic Surgery, Says She 'Almost Believed' The Comments

At the same chat show, Kiara also revealed that her parents read her comments section and also keep a tab with what is posted with hashtag Kiara Advani.

"My parents hashtag Kiara Advani every day, they want to know what has been written about me, what my fans are saying about me...they enjoy it. I tell my mom to ignore it, but she tells me that she wants to know what is being said about me. So when you talk about culture, I believe that being respectful to one another is an important part of it. People should understand 'ki yeh (actors) bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai', they are sensitive, and there must be a reason behind it," said the actress on the show.

Kamal Haasan Lauds Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah; Says 'Makes My Chest Swell With Pride For My Soldiers'

With respect to work, Kiara is currently basking in the success of Shershaah.