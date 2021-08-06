Kiara Advani Refuses To Admit Her Relationship With Sidharth Malhotra; Calls Him Her Closest Friend

Recently, during the promotions of Shershaah, director Vishnuvardhan dropped a hint about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's alleged affair and said that their alleged relationship didn't hold any importance during the shooting of the film.

He had told an entertainment portal, "It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple (Dimple Cheema, his real-life love interest); they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter - just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film."

Kiara Advani To Resume Shooting For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 On August 10

In her recent conversation with a leading daily, when Kiara was asked about her equation with Sidharth, she called him her 'closest friend'.

"As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That's very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I'd say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he's full of life and always fun to be around," gushed Kiara while speaking about alleged boyfriend.

Shershaah's Soulful Track 'Raatan Lambiyan' Featuring Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Out Now

Interestingly, neither Kiara nor Sidharth has accepted their relationship yet, but earlier this year, the duo was seen vacaying together. In fact, Sidharth was also present at Kiara's recent birthday party which was attended by her only close friends and family. We wonder how long these two are planning to stay shush about their alleged relationship.

On a related note, Shershaah is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021.