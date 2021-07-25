Kiara Advani Says 'Dil Maange More' As She Leaves For Shershaah Promotions To Kargil

Putting her stylish foot forward with her Shershaah mode on, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport in a T-Shirt saying 'Dil Maange More'.

Leaving for Kargil to launch the trailer of her upcoming film Shershaah, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport dressed in denim and a white T-shirt with the slogan 'Yeh Dil Mange More’ written on it. She completed her look with a camouflage printed jacket and knee-high boots.

The phrase draws parallels to the film as it is famously used by Captain Vikram Batra to communicate that mission is a success during the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film.

Slipping into the character of Dimple Cheema, Kiara Advani portrays the love interest of Vikram Batra in the film, who is a headstrong, independent, modern woman, holding her beliefs over the norms of the society.

One of the most awaited and anticipated on-screen pairings, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have offered the first glimpse into their refreshing and crackling chemistry with the poster of Shershaah.

Earlier, the makers of the film unveiled the poster, featuring Kiara Advani's first look on the film, reflecting simplicity and innocence in the pious bond shared by Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as Vikram Batra and Dimple Chadha respectively.

Set in the 90s, the film offers an insight into the age of innocent romance, showcasing the chemistry between the leading pair.