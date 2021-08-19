Kiara Advani Says Dimple Cheema Is Touched By Shershaah Songs; 'This Is An Emotional Movie For Her'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video has been receiving lots of love from every nook and corner. The film is based on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra who was killed in an enemy cross-fire while saving his injured colleague.

Talking about Shershaah, Kiara Advani too has been receiving unanimous love from everyone for her portrayal of Vikram Batra's love interest Dimple Cheema. Recently in a tete-a-tete with Mid-day, the actress said that she is pleased and grateful for the positive response to her film and added, "Even at a script level, we knew this film had the potential to move people. But the response has surpassed our expectations."

Kiara told the tabloid that she texted Dimple post the release of Shershaah and wants to give her some privacy. The actress also revealed that the film's songs have touched Dimple and she must be proud that the story is resonating with people. Kiara further revealed that she was moved to tears when Batra's family told her that she was exactly like Dimple after watching the movie.

Dimple Cheema who was in a relationship with Vikram Batra, had refused to marry post the latter's martyrdom in the Kargil war.

Speaking about their love story, she continued, "I believe in that kind of eternal love. I have seen examples of that in my parents, and now, in Dimple's love story. It is aspirational for a generation like ours, which is more fast-paced."

The actress who is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra, said that she is happy that their on-screen chemistry is being appreciated, adding that it's their honest intention of playing their respective characters which is being lauded.

Kiara told the tabloid that Shershaah's success has reaffirmed her belief in her choice of projects.

"Since Kabir Singh [2019], every day has been an effort to top the character of Priti. People couldn't get her out of their minds. After almost [two] years, Dimple has done that; it feels like a win. I have always been instinctive with my choice of characters, and will continue choosing with abandon," the actress signed off.

Kiara will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.