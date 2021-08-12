kiara-advani-says-she-thought-sidharth-malhotra-was-just-a-pretty-face-before

In her recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, actress Kiara Advani whose latest release Shershaah is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, opened up about her bond with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. When she was asked if she and Sidharth got closer during the shoot of Shershaah, here's what she said...

Kiara told Filmfare, "Before I worked with Sidharth on this film, I always thought he was this good-looking boy who is a great fun person. And as an actor I liked his work in Hassee Toh Phassee, Kapoor And Sons and a couple of his films. But working with him I realised that there is a side of him which he doesn't show to a lot of people or even if he does, I think that is yet to be explored by people who have not worked with him."

Kiara further said that Sidharth is quite passionate as an actor and as a film artiste, because she knows that he dreams of directing and producing a film. Kiara went on to add that there are very few actors who are so driven, and Sidharth is extremely focused on the set. He is not someone faffing about behind the monitor, chatting and chilling. He's fun on the set but he constantly likes to have an acting coach with him.

"They'd just jam together during the breaks and add certain nuances. I really thought he was just a pretty face before," shared Kiara with the magazine.

When the same question was asked to Sidharth about Kiara, he said, "She is speaking a bit of Punjabi and that has gotten us closer. We were practicing speaking Punjabi in Chandigarh when we started, so culturally we have gotten closer."