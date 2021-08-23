Kiara Advani Talks About Getting Affected By Trolls In Arbaaz Khan's Pinch Promo

One of the hottest celebs of B-town is also a walking target for trolls. Kiara Advani who impressed everyone with her recent release Shershaah is the next guest on Arbaaz Khan's Pinch Season 2. The actress will be seen opening up about cyberbullying and trolling.

In the promo, Kiara reacted to being called 'ghamandi' and said, "Aisa nahi hai yaar, kuch wajah toh hogi na."

Arbaaz read trolls' comments wherein they targeted her and even advised her not to work with Akshay Kumar. To which, the actress gracefully said, "We as people who are reading comments, we should know where to draw a line."

Kiara further added that she tries to ignore trolls, but it does affect her somewhere.

"Even though I say that I ignore it, but it is a form of protecting yourself. Be respectful towards others and understand the fact that even we have emotions."

Kiara was once trolled on social media for doing plastic surgery, and during that time the actress went through a self-doubt moment, and she actually started believing that she had done plastic surgery. Advani even added that she is used to getting dragged into unrelated situations and issues.