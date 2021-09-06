Kim Sharma Makes Her Relationship With Leander Paes Official On Instagram; See Picture

Actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paees set several tongues wagging when they were spotted vacationing together in Goa last month. Amid dating rumours, the Mohabbatein actress has now made her relationship with Leander Insta-official with a lovey-dovey picture.

In the picture shared by Kim, the actress is seen looking at the camera while Leander has eyes only for his lady love. She captioned her post with a 'nazar' amulet emoji and a pair kissing emoticon.

Meanwhile Kim's post received a lot of love from her friends and colleagues from the industry. Ujjwala Raut, Farah Khan Ali and Mushtaq Sheikh dropped heart emojis. Perizaad Zorabian commented, "Touchwood babe ❤️❤️."

Earlier, Kim had taken to Instagram to pen an appreciation post for Paes to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the tennis player winning a bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games. She had written, "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ @leanderpaes #flyingman."

Rumours about Kim and Leander being a couple surfaced on social media in July this year when the duo was spotted painting Goa red with their new-found romance.

While the couple is yet to talk about their relationship in public, Kim's ex boyfriend and actor Harshvardhan Rane had commented on it while speaking with a tabloid. The Haseen Dillruba actor had said that while he doesn't know if Kim and Leander are dating, he believes that they would make for the hottest couple in town if these rumours are true.

Kim Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000 and went on to star in films like Tumse Accha Kaun Hai, Fida amongst others.