Kirron Kher Battling Cancer Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes In A Heartfelt Video

Veteran actress and politician Kirron Kher turned 69 on Monday (June 14, 2021). The senior actress who is battling blood cancer, rang her special day with her family while her fans and followers showered her with love and birthday wishes on social media.

Later, she thanked everyone for sending love and good wishes in a sweet video which was recorded by her husband and actor Anupam Kher. In the video, the Main Hoon Na actress is seen folding her hands and saying, "I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and all your love and all your prayers."

Anupam Kher shared this video on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho."

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher had revealed that his wife Kirron has been diagnosed with myeloma. Later, in an interview with ETimes, he had shared an update on her health. Kher was quoted as saying,"Kirron's health is improving. It's a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can't go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health."

He had added, "She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too."