Kirron Kher Makes A Rare Appearance In Son Sikandar Kher's Live Video, Scolds Him About Marriage Plans

Sikandar Kher went live on Instagram on Wednesday (June 2) night, giving a glimpse of his mother, actor-politician Kirron Kher. Fans were happy to catch a glimpse of the actress who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The short and sweet live session assured fans that Kirron Kher is recovering well at home. For the unversed, a few months ago Anupam Kher had shared on Twitter that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Sikandar captioned his session as, "This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother ❤️."

Sikandar began the session by saying, "I am sitting with the parents and you can get a nice glimpse of Mrs Kher's feet." Kirron who looked a bit frail but was in a happy mood, did a funny jig with her feet to say "hello".

Soon after, Kirron also joined the session and spoke to her fans, she said, "Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love, thank you very much." In a joking tone, she asked his son about his marriage plans. She said, "You'll be 41 in a few months."

Sikander also thanked fans for their love and support during stressful times. He said, "Thank you for all your love, now that you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because I am not around all day when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better."

On the work front, Sikander was last seen in Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya on Disney Plus Hotstar. He is currently awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Tadap starring alongside Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.