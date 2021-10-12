Kirron Kher On Being Diagnosed With Cancer: It's Something I Had To Accept

Earlier this year, Anupam Kher had taken to social media to reveal that his actress-wife and politician Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma (blood cancer) and is undergoing treatment for the same. From thereon, the veteran actor and his son Sikandar Kher regularly took to their respective social media handles to share health updates on Kirron.

A few days ago, the Dostana actress had shared that she has resumed work from home. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she had revealed that she had inaugurated oxygen plants virtually. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, Kirron opened up on her cancer diagnosis and revealed that she never stopped working.

The actress said that she is feeling much better now and told Hindustan Times, "I've been working even when I was in the hospital, going through treatment. I've been in touch with people on my phone all along. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually. But my doctor isn't letting me travel anywhere, especially by air, since my immunity is slightly compromised due to the treatment."

Kirron admitted that unlike the perception that one emerges more positive after going through cancer, it made her less positive but she carried on. She said that it's not an ideal situation to be in but then that's what life is all about, adding that one learns to deal with them and carry on.

"It's not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai. One learns to deal with them and carry on. There's no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects," the actress was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Kirron further revealed that she will have to visit the hospital once a month for maintenance therapy.

Speaking about her cancer diagnosis, she shared, "Some people get cured and some don't. Even the doctors don't know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn't really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it's something I had to accept."

In the same interview, Kirron expressed her gratitude to all her fans and well-wishers and said that she is overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that came her way.

"I'm so touched by the love that I've received from people. They've been so kind. I've been getting wonderful messages. I'm not very active on social media. But Anupam ji has been telling me about it. I'm grateful to them and to God," she signed off.