Kirron Kher Refuses To Show Her Face In Son Sikandar Kher's Video; Says 'Maine Lipstick Bhi Nahi Lagayi'

Kirron Kher who was diagnosed with myeloma earlier this year, recently made an appearance in her son Sikandar's video on Instagram. However, the veteran actress refused to show her face citing that she hadn't applied lipstick. Kher also revealed that her feet have become very dark after undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

The video begins with Sikandar recording his father, Anupam Kher who is just next to him. We then hear a cheerful Kirron say 'hello' with her feet as she lies on the couch. During the conversation, we hear Anupam asking Sikandar to record the video with Kirron's feet. To this, the veteran actress replies, "Maine lipstick bhi nahi lagayi, mereko nahi karna." (I haven't applied lipstick, I don't want to do)'.

Her son Sikandar then asks her to apply lipstick on her feet to which she says, "Mere paer itni kaale hogaye hai (my feet have become so dark)".

The banter further gets interesting when Anupam quips, "You have noticed that when you do my live she takes over?" One then hears Kirron saying, "Mujhe bohut interesting lagta hai beech m two bits daalna (I find it very interesting to add two bits)."

To this, her son Sikandar pulls her leg and says, "Two bits toh aap daal nahi rahe ho aap sattar bits daal rahe ho (You're not adding two bits you're adding 70 bits)."

Anupam then says, "Have you noticed that..talk in your videos when I'm in the august company of Kirronji because there is a constant conversation happening and laughter?" "At least main haas toh rahi hun, khush toh hun bewakoofon. Thoda mereko bhi khush ho lene do (At least I'm laughing and happy. Let me also be happy)," Kirron is heard saying in the video.

Further in the video, Sikandar asks his mother to show her 'happiness feet' and she obliges with 'happiness happiness happiness' in a sing-song voice. We then see Anupam raising his feet and Sikander commenting, "My God that's like you guys were like a chessboard. Your white feet makes any feet look like...with his feet anybody's feet are black."

To which, Kirron reveals in the video that her feet has become very black after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Sharing this video on his Instagram page, Sikandar captioned it as, "#KherSaab and #KirronJi She takes over .. enjoy her feet .. @anupampkher @kirronkhermp."

Earlier, while speaking with fans via an Instagram live session, Anupam Kher had shared an update on Kirron's health and said, "Kirron is improving. She is better but the medicines of multiple myeloma have many side effects. She is in good spirits and hopefully she will come out of it. If your prayers are with her, everything will be fine."