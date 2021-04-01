Kirti Kulhari Announces Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal; Says 'Not On Paper But In Life'

Kirti Kulhari recently took to her Instagram page to announce her separation from her husband Saahil Sehgal after five years of marriage. The Pink actress said that the separation is not on paper but in life, further adding that she won't comment on this matter further. Kirti and Saahil had tied the knot in 2016.

The Four More Shots! actress began the note by writing, "A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on papers, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of "being with somebody", because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about."

Kirti further elaborated and wrote, "And the decision of "not being with somebody" brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it is not meant to be easy but IT IS WHAT IT IS."

"To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward... Always," she signed off her note.

Read her post.

Kirti Kulhari is known to be quite protective about her personal life. Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the Mission Mangal actress had said that even the media was not aware of her marriage for a very long time.

The actress was quoted as saying, "Even the media didn't know for a while that I was married. And that's primarily because I wasn't big enough (star) for people to be interested in knowing whether I'm married or not. I got very well known post 'Pink' and I got married 3-4 months before 'Pink' released. And also, I'm somebody who would not reveal too much about my personal life."

Speaking about her husband Saahil Sehgal, she had added, "I think my husband also is a very private person; he's much more private than I am and so he doesn't like me posting pictures. Some fans also keep asking me to post pictures with my husband but guys it's very tough for me to keep this man next to me and click a selfie, so I'll share what I can when I can."

The actress had further said that her marriage has had a positive impact on her career.

Workwise, Kirti Kulhari was last seen in Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train which premiered on Netflix in February this year. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for the third season of her web series Four More Shots!.

