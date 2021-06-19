Kirti Kulhari Calls Her Separation From Husband Saahil Sehgal A Tough Decision; 'Families Break Away'

In April this year, Kirti Kulhari dropped a shocker when she announced her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal after five years of marriage on social media. In her post, the actress wrote that the separation is not on paper but in life, adding that she won't comment on this matter further.

However, in a recent tete-a-tete with a Hindi leading daily, the Pink actress opened up on her separation and called it a tough decision. Revealing the reason behind the same, Kirti said that while the idea of love is celebrated, ending a marriage involves breaking apart families.

She was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times, "This was a decision, much tougher than one where you decide to stay with someone. Everyone comes together (in a marriage), families and their happiness. The idea of love is celebrated. On the other hand, when you break that which you built with your hands, families break away. It is a very tough decision."

Shaadisthan Review: This Tale Of Empowerment Is Compelling But Misses To Prove A Point

However, Kirti added that she was ready for the consequences of her decisions even though when she knew that it would affect her as she felt that it was the right thing to do.

"So I thought if coming together was my choice, then I will have to take my own decision to split as well. All this took time. And, you need to let go of certain things from your life. I was ready for the consequences of my decision. Such decisions affect you, at times, they also break you. But, at the end of the day, you need to remind your self that you did what you had to and it was the right thing to do," the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress told the tabloid.

Kirti Kulhari Says She Is Bored By Playing White Characters; 'Human Beings Are Not Simple'

Workwise, Kirti Kulhari's recent release Shaadisthan is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She was also seen in Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.