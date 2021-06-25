Kirti Kulhari Says She Tried Her Best To Save Her Marriage With Saahil Sehgal; 'It Wasn't Making Me Peaceful'

In April this year, actress Kirti Kulhari took to social media to announce her separation from husband Saahil Sehgal after five years of marriage. Without divulging any details about the reason behind her decision, the actress had written that the separation is not on paper but in life.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the Mission Mangal actress spoke at length about ending her marriage with Saahil. Kirti said that while her father was supportive of her decision, her mother for sometime at least wanted her to continue with her marriage.

The Pink actress said that she tried her best to save her marriage but couldn't. However, she refused to elaborate on the reason behind their split. Kirti said that she had to take a tough call as she felt that her peace and happiness were deserting her.

"Being in the marriage had stopped me from being at peace. It wasn't making me peaceful. It wasn't adding to my peace. It was rather taking away from it," ETimes quoted Kirti as saying.

The actress said that her close ones are well aware of what transpired in her marital relationship, but she would rather not discuss it in public.

Kirti said that she learnt a lot in her marriage and added that Saahil had played a big role in where she stands today, both personally and professionally.

"We came together in love, we came together to share something together, to share our lives together. And, if anything I do want to talk about is the fact that there's a lot I have learnt in this marriage. And, Saahil will always have a big role and he has been a very big role in I am today and where I am professionally and personally and the decision to not do this anymore together was something that was based on one very simple fact that it's not bringing me the peace and happiness that anything in life should," the actress told the leading daily.

Kirti further said in the interview that her parents have always been very supportive in the decisions that she has taken in her life including her decision to pursue acting.

Workwise, Kirti Kulhari's last outing was Shaadisthaan which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.