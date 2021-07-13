Rumoured Couple KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty Confirm They Are Together In England, These Pics Are Proof

Speculations had been rife that rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are currently together in England. Rahul had to travel to the country for the upcoming 5-match Test Series of the Indian Cricket Team against England. However, rumours have been rife that the cricketer's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty had also accompanied him. This buzz was fuelled more after earlier Athiya had shared a picture with a similar background location to that of Rahul's picture. However, now the two have shared pictures with their common friend at the same time that has confirmed that the two are together in England currently.

Talking about the same, Athiya Shetty shared a picture with their common friend named Sonali Fabiani who is the founder of an NGO called Altry: Gifts That Matter which works towards gifting meaningful gifts to loved ones. The picture had the Hero actress posing with Sonali in what looked like a coffee shop. Take a look.

However, Athiya's rumoured beau KL Rahul also went on to share a picture with Sonali Fabiani also on his Instagram story. He shared a picture as an answer to a question asked by a fan. The fan asked the cricketer what he was doing now to which he shared a goofy picture with Sonali. Take a look at the same.

It can be safely said that these pictures have confirmed that the rumoured lovebirds are now together in England. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been speculated to be dating for quite some time now even though they are yet to confirm the same. The two have also collaborated with each other to become brand ambassadors for a sunglass brand.

Athiya Shetty had also shared an adorable post on KL Rahul's birthday on April 18, 2021. She had shared a mirror selfie with the cricketer and an endearing post that said, "Grateful for you, Happy Birthday." Take a look at the picture.

If rumours are to be believed, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul started dating in the year 2019 and have been going strong ever since. The two often indulge in some subtle social media PDA, much to the happiness of their fans. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.