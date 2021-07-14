KL Rahul Has Listed Rumoured Ladylove Athiya Shetty As His Partner On His Documents?

Speculations of actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul dating have been going on for quite some time now. The two have reportedly been a couple for a very long time and now their love boat is sailing, even more, stronger than ever. Rumours have been rife that Athiya has also accompanied Rahul in England for the World Test Championship Series. Even though the two have not shared any pictures together, their social media posts suggest that they are very much at the same location. Now, according to the latest report Rahul has listed down Athiya as his 'partner' in his latest documents before leaving for England. Not only this, but he also informed the same to BCCI.

KL Rahul has named Athiya Shetty as his partner to the logistics department and the latter travelled with the Indian Cricket Team to England within the same bubble. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, a source revealed, "The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for the names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team."

Apart from this, there have been several instances that had sparked discussions amongst their fans that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are together in England. The Hero actress shared a picture of herself against the backdrop of what looked like the Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton where the Indian Cricket Team is currently residing. Both Rahul and Athiya also shared pictures with a common friend at the same time on their social media accounts.

Apart from this KL Rahul shared pictures with Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty on his social media handle. They both can be seen walking down the streets of London. Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty also shared a delightful video featuring Ahan and Rahul. He had captioned the same as "My Love, My Strength." It seems that the couple is looking forward to making their relationship official soon.