    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      KL Rahul Is All Hearts For Rumoured Ladylove Athiya Shetty’s Latest Photoshoot

      By
      |

      Athiya Shetty never fails to entice her fans by sharing some lovely pictures of herself on social media. Recently, the actor went on to share one such dazzling picture of herself from a recent photoshoot. However, it was Athiya's rumoured beau and cricketer KL Rahul's comment on the picture which completely stole the show.

      Athiya-Shetty-KL-Rahul

      Talking about the post, Athiya Shetty shared a gorgeous still of herself in a printed cape attire by designer Arpita Mehta. KL Rahul was one of the first ones to react to his rumoured ladylove's picture. The cricketer reacted to the same with an 'eyes full of love' emoji. The rumour mills have been abuzz with the news of the two painting the town red with their love for quite some time now. Be it their adorable posts together or endearing social media banter, the two have always managed to grab eyeballs amongst their fans. Take a look at Athiya's stunning picture and KL Rahul's reaction to the same.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

      KL-Rahul-Comment

      KL Rahul had also shared a delightful picture with Athiya on the latter's birthday last year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. She was paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the same.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 14:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 4, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X