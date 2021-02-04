KL Rahul Is All Hearts For Rumoured Ladylove Athiya Shetty’s Latest Photoshoot

Athiya Shetty never fails to entice her fans by sharing some lovely pictures of herself on social media. Recently, the actor went on to share one such dazzling picture of herself from a recent photoshoot. However, it was Athiya's rumoured beau and cricketer KL Rahul's comment on the picture which completely stole the show.

Talking about the post, Athiya Shetty shared a gorgeous still of herself in a printed cape attire by designer Arpita Mehta. KL Rahul was one of the first ones to react to his rumoured ladylove's picture. The cricketer reacted to the same with an 'eyes full of love' emoji. The rumour mills have been abuzz with the news of the two painting the town red with their love for quite some time now. Be it their adorable posts together or endearing social media banter, the two have always managed to grab eyeballs amongst their fans. Take a look at Athiya's stunning picture and KL Rahul's reaction to the same.

KL Rahul had also shared a delightful picture with Athiya on the latter's birthday last year. Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. She was paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the same.