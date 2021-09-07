Koi... Mil Gaya Actor Rajat Bedi Hits Man With His Car, Police Register FIR Against Him

Koi... Mil Gaya actor Rajat Bedi has allegedly hit a man with his car. An FIR has been registered against the actor for the same. According to a news report in Mid-Day, the victim who is a 39-year-old man and is a resident of DN Nagar in Mumbai was returning from work when the incident took place.

The news report further stated that Rajat Bedi himself took the victim by the name of Rajesh Ramsingh Doot to the Cooper Hospital. The man is in critical condition and the actor has reportedly decided to meet his family and help them. Milind Kurde who is a senior police officer at the DN Nagar Police station revealed to the publication that an FIR has been registered against 2001: Do Hazar Ek actor under the Motor Vehicles Act and the other relevant sections of the IPC.

The police officer revealed about the victim stating, "His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood." ANI's tweet on the alleged accident also read as, "Case registered against actor Rajat Bedi in DN Nagar PS for allegedly hitting a person with his car in Andheri area The actor brought the injured to Cooper hospital, where he (actor) told he had hit the victim with his car. Victim admitted to hospital: DN Nagar police."

The victim's wife by the name of Babita Doot also spoke about the incident with the publication. She said, "The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car with license number MH 02 CD 4809, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head." Talking about Rajat Bedi, he had the role of the main antagonist in the 2003 movie Koi... Mil Gaya that starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the lead roles. The actor was also seen in films like International Khiladi, Rocky, Border Hindustan Ka, Ansh: The Deadly Part and Angaar: The Fire.