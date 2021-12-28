Korean Dost Duo Hoon And Min Are Slaying It With 'Nach Nach Meri Rani'

After professing their admiration, love and fanhood for Nora Fatehi, the Korean sensation duo are honing their skills to this hit song by learning to ace it from the dance diva itself. "We learnt to dance from the Queen herself," proclaims their Instagram post which has gone viral.

The youtubers Korean Dost have been creating a vast melee of audience across India as well as Indians across the world with their cute, charming reaction videos on various Indian content - Trailers, Music videos, food and even cover version of songs. The impact has been huge as they have piled over 1.25 Mn subscribers in a quick span of time.

Apart from Bollywood music, this time around they are dancing to Kollywood with the latest release "JalabulaJangu Step" from the upcoming Tamil film Don which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. "Music is Universal and is important to mankind too" say the duo in unison when quipped about the reason behind choosing songs which they do not understand. "To us what is important is that we need to feel the emotions and to a large extent we have chosen songs which are connected" says Min.

The K - Wave has made a huge impact in India with the recent proliferation of OTTs and other streaming options easily available in this part of the world. The acceptance and popularity of so many Korean super stars is one of the major factors for them to appreciate the efforts taken by these Korean Dosts who are acing it with their wide array of emotions to the content being made in India.

"We simply love the way music is represented in India. The beats, extravagant canvas and awe-inspiring dance choreography is what drew us to create the reactions" gushes Hoon who apparently is the shy one when it is about expressing oneself as he says so.

"We are your Korean Dost Yaaron and we shall continue to entertain you with everything that is beautiful in India" screams the duo before signing off. They are eagerly waiting to see the fan's reaction on their latest on a Tamil song that is a sure shot chartbuster in the making.