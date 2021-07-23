Krishna Shroff Goes Topless For Magazine Cover; Disha Patani Says 'Insane That Body'

Yesterday (July 22, 2021), actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared her topless picture on Instagram and left netizens gushing over her toned body. Krishna who is known for being a fitness freak, graced the cover of H&H Magazine's August issue, wherein she is seen posing topless. She is seen hiding her assets with her hand and paired her topless look with black pant and gloves.

As expected, Krishna's picture took the internet by storm and grabbed many eyeballs. Among all, Disha Patani was very quick to react to Krishna's Instagram post and wrote, "Insane that body" with fire emoticons.

Apart from Disha, Athiya Shetty, Amrita Arora, Elli Avram, Siddhanth Kapoor, etc., praised Krishna for her latest photoshoot which is oozing hotness.

Recently, Krishna shared her thoughts on nepotism debate which is often discussed by netizens on social media.

Speaking to The Indian Express about the same, she had said, "People talk about nepotism and how star kids have everything on a silver platter. We do, I agree. But once you get it, it is hard to keep it. There are so many expectations (from star kids). People expect you to be great because of the legacy your parents had before you, which is unfair."

"I don't blame people for thinking that we have it easy, but they need to understand that while we get opportunities, it takes a lot of hard work to create our own identity and steer away from the massive legacy of our parents," added Krishna.

While Krishna's father and brother are known for their acting chops, unlike them, she has no interest in acting.