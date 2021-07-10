Krishna Shroff On Tiger's Rumoured Relationship With Disha: As Long As He Is Happy, I Am Happy

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be in a relationship for the longest time. While the couple has always maintained the 'good friends' tag, they are often spotted chilling out together, going on exotic vacations and dropping cute comments for each other on social media.

Recently in an interaction with Times Now digital, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff spilled the beans about the War actor's bond with Disha. She said that there's never a dull moment whenever they hang out together.

Krishna told the tabloid that it's cool to see his brother happy and be able to be himself around someone outside the family which is a rarity in the film industry.

"Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy," she was quoted as saying.

Krishna also opened up on her bond with her brother and called him her best friend. She said that he has been an inspiration for her to take up fitness seriously.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff had hinted at his son's relationship with Disha and said, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I'm sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it's his first work. Nobody - whether it's his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend - matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good."

With respect to work, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. Disha on the other hand, has Ek Villain Returns and KTina in her kitty.