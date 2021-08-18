Krishna Shroff Opens Up About Equation With Disha Patani, Reveals Disha And Tiger Shroff Are 'Extremely Close'

Rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's dating have been around for years. Both stars have never confirmed or denied the reports over the years and maintained a close friendship. However, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff who is often seen with Disha Patani recently opened up about their relationship.

Krishna Shroff told Bollywood Life, "That's for them to speak on (if they'll end up together). I know they're extremely close and the industry like they're in, it's a little hard to have very authentic, true people around you. See, that's for them to speak on, like I said."

She also revealed that because of her brother she also gets to spend a lot of time with Disha. "I just know that they're extremely close and through him (Tiger), her (Disha) and I have grown very close as well," she added.

She also revealed that they (Krishna and Disha) always gang up on him. Talking about how fond she id of Disha, Krishna added, "Disha has been a great friend. She's been very close to the family for at least seven years now. And when the three of us are hanging out - Disha, Tiger and I - Disha and I always gang up on him."

"She and I have got each other's backs and we're constantly teasing him. I keep saying that she's like the elder sister I never had. She's a couple of months younger than I am, but I feel she's older than I am because she's always giving me such sound advice," Krishna Shroff added.

Tiger and Disha have often been spotted together during dinner dates and luncheons together. They have also worked together in Baaghi 2. Meanwhile, Tiger is all set to reunite with debut co-star Kriti Sanon for Ganpath. Disha will be seen in Malang 2 and Ek Villan Returns.