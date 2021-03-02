krishna-shroff-reveals-how-tiger-shroff-is-as-an-elder-brother

Today (March 2, 2021), as Tiger Shroff turns a year older, sister Krishna Shroff opens up about what kind of elder brother he is to her. While speaking to a leading daily, Krishna said that she is more protective of him, as she feels he is way too nice to people.

She said, "He's my best friend. I'm definitely the more protective one because he's just way too nice. I feel blessed to have an older brother like him because he makes me believe that I can do and achieve anything. He's very motivating and supportive."

However, Krishna said that being Tiger's sister is not easy. If you follow Krishna on Instagram, you must know that she is as enthusiast about fitness as Tiger.

When asked if the War actor inspired her to focus more on fitness, Krishna said, "Of course! It's not easy keeping up, being Tiger Shroff's sister (laughs). He really sets the bar high and I'm highly competitive, so it's a good combination."

In the same interview, Krishna also revealed the one quality that she has imbibed from her elder brother and said, "I think one of the biggest qualities has to be my competitiveness."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: 5 Actresses We Would Love To See Opposite This Action Star!

She also reacted to Tiger and Disha's relationship, and without confirming any rumours of their affair, she said that they are great friends, because they are very similar in nature and don't socialise much.

When asked if she and her family have planned any big party for Tiger, Krishna revealed that her brother is super low-key when it comes to his birthday.

Recalling his best birthday celebration till date, Krishna said, "We used to always have a combined birthday party when we were really little because I guess he didn't really have much of an option back then. Those were a ton of fun because my parents would go all out and set up a theme park vibe in our garden downstairs."

ALSO READ: Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Shares A Glimpse Of Film's Heroine; Can You Guess The Mystery Girl?