Anniversary Special: Krishna Shroff Reveals Who Is More Strict Between Jackie Shroff And Ayesha Shroff

As B-town couple Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff celebrate their anniversary today (June 5, 2021), their daughter Krishna Shroff opens up about their bond to a leading daily. It's known to all that both Krishna and Tiger are very close to their parents, and are always there for each other in difficult times.

In her recent tete-a-tete with TOI, when Krishna was asked how she is planning to celebrate the special day amid lockdown, she said, "Lockdown or not, our celebrations are usually very intimate with just family. One thing remains constant: A whole lotta food! Been spending most of today preordering everyone's favourite foods and desserts because eating is the main agenda."

In the same interview, when Krishna was asked who is more strict as a parent between Jackie and Ayesha, she said that she doesn't consider either of them strict. She further added that she and her actor-brother are blessed to have parents like them.

"Our parents have always supported us and trusted us enough to let us experience life without being overly possessive. We've always been able to communicate about anything and everything with no judgement, and I think that's what makes our bond so solid," added Krishna.

Sharing that she is more like her father, Krishna said, "I think everyone in our family would agree that I'm a lot like dad and Tiger's a lot like mom in our habits."

Krishna also opened up about her parents' bond and revealed that if there's one thing that she admires the most about her parents' relationship, it's the fact that they've grown up with each other, and they've seen every phase of life with each other and by each other's side.

"Doesn't seem love like that exists anymore, so I don't have high hopes of replicating the same for myself," said Krishna.