Krishna Shroff’s Ex-Boyfriend Eban Hyams Shares A Cryptic Post; writes Exes say ‘Worst Things About You'

Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams took to his social media handle to share an eye-catching post which spoke about how exes speak the worst things about you after a breakup. His post comes after him parting ways with Krishna last year due to unknown reasons. Eban wrote in the post on how if one breaks off from a relationship, then their ex will say the worst things about them to make themselves feel better.

Eban Hyams' post read as, "If you the one who decided to break off with you ex-partner in a relationship just know they gonna think, do and say the worst things about you so they can feel better about themselves but it never really fixes the problem and how they feel cause deep down inside they still hurting. So don't play the same game as them just try to be there as a friend and try to help if you can by being the bigger person. #Godbless."

He also went on to share a video wherein he can be seen striking a selfie pose. The track, 'I Ain't Mad At Cha' by Tupac can be seen playing in the backdrop of the video. He captioned the video stating, "I ain't mad at ya, Got nothing but love for ya. Do ya thing cause I'm doing mine." One cannot help but wonder if his cryptic posts are directed towards his ex-ladylove Krishna Shroff. Take a look at the posts shared by Eban Hyams.

Meanwhile, talking about Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' relationship, the two had been dating for a brief period of time. Their whirlwind romance had also led to the marriage rumours. However, the two shocked their fans when they announced their separation. The sister of Tiger Shroff had also taken to her social media handle to request her fans to stop tagging her on her earlier pictures with Eban on November last year. Krishna had stated, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." She and Eban had also gone on to delete all their pictures with each other from their respective social media handles.