Krishna Shroff Says She And Disha Patani Always Try To Lift Each Other Up; 'Nice To Have Such An Equation'

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shares a warm equation with the actor's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and we have often seen pictures of the two ladies bonding and chilling together. In her latest interview with ETimes, Krishna spoke about her equation with Disha.

She said that she and Disha always try to lift each other up and that it's nice to have such an equation between two women.

Krishna Shroff Recalls Sobbing While Watching Tiger's Baaghi 2; Says 'Doesn't Happen To Me Often'

"At a time where people try to bring each other down, Disha and I always try to lift each other up. It is nice to have such an equation between two women. I feel women don't like me very much for some reason. So, it is cool to have Disha by my side. I keep telling her that she is like the sister that I never had. Personality-wise, she is more like Tiger. The two of us are quite different from each other apart from the fact that both of us look very good in a bikini," Krishna told the tabloid.

Krishna Shroff Has Rejected A Lot Of Films And Does Not Regret The Decision, Says 'I'm A Very Stubborn Person'

She also talked about her actor-brother Tiger Shroff and revealed that he isn't a typical possessive older brother. The star kid said, "People say that he is a lot like my mother, an introvert, while I am like my father... very bindass and chilled out. If he is comfortable in your company, then he is literally the biggest prankster in the room. At home, we talk a lot. He comes to me for advice on his social media posts, while I discuss my personal life with him. He is not a typical possessive older brother. He is very non-judgemental and understanding. We go to each other before going to anyone else for suggestions or opinions."

In her earlier interviews, Krishna had spoken about how she isn't not keen to join showbiz like her father and actor. Addressing that topic again, she told ETimes that acting never attracted her and even while growing up, she used to watch only non-fiction content.

Krishna was quoted as saying, "My father, I know, would love it if I became an actress. He doesn't admit it anymore because he knows the topic irritates me."

Elaborating on it, she continued, "I feel getting bound to a film is a huge responsibility. It takes up so much of your life. Yes, showbiz gives you so much, but it also takes away a lot more from you. I have seen that with my father and my brother. I feel, it takes away your freedom and you become answerable to a lot of people. Plus, you are bound to a project for months. It works for other people, like my father and my brother are absolutely killing it in the game, but to each their own."

Krishna Shroff is more inclined towards fitness and co-owns a mixed martial arts studio MMA Matrix along with her brother Tiger Shroff.