kriti-kharbanda-learns-to-play-guitar-from-boyfriend-pulkit-samrat

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is very much in love with her actor-boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, and the best part about their bond is that they never shy away from admitting it in public. In several interviews, they have boasted about each other. While Pulkit has mentioned multiple times that Kriti has made him a better man, Kriti has admitted about learning many things from her partner.

In her recent interview with a leading daily, Kriti revealed that when she and Pulkit were staying together during lockdown, she learnt to play guitar from her boyfriend.

"I have always wanted to play an instrument, but I had the excuse ki time nahi mil raha. Last year, when Pulkit and I both had some time on hand, he taught me to play the guitar. It's something that requires a lot of patience. I was tutored by professionals later," said the Housefull 4 actress.

Kriti also shared with the leading daily that Pulkit is one talented man, and he also taught her to play the dholak.

She said, "He is so good at it. Whenever I feel stressed, I ask him to play the dholak. All this has only motivated me to learn more. This year, I want to focus on learning to play the piano."

With respect to work, Kriti will next be seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey. Pulkit, on the other hand, will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi alongside Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar.