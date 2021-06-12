Kriti Kharbanda On Completing 12 Years In Film Industry: Simple Middle Class Girl Has Become Self-Confident

After dabbling with modelling and doing a couple of commercials, Kriti Kharbanda made her acting debut with the Telugu film Boni opposite Sumanth in 2009. She starred in several Kannada and Telugu movies before making her Hindi film debut with Emraan Hashmi's Raaz: Reboot in 2016. Within a short period of time, the actress has made a name for herself both in Bollywood and down the south.

Kriti who completes 12 years in the film industry today (June 12, 2021) took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note in which she expressed gratitude to her fans and opened up on her transition from a timid, immature teenager to a strong and bold adult. The Housefull 4 actress said that she has found her calling and it has become her identity.

Kriti began her post by writing, "12 years ago, on the 12th of June, I began a journey. As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry, that has ultimately shaped me into the person I am today. In my time as an actor, I've met so many people who I'm grateful for. I've learned lessons, and so much about myself. I found my calling, it became my identity. I've had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry. So, to everybody associated with my career- be it for a minute, a day, or the last 12 years, I have nothing but gratitude for you."

Taking a look back at some of her on screen characters, she continued, "From Pragati, to Dr.Swathi, to aarti Shukla to rajkumari Meena, and now Aditi, somewhere along the line I grew up. I went from being an immature teenager who was timid to an adult who is strong and bold."

Kriti recounted how she would play dress up and dance to 90s songs as a kid and said that it feels surreal when she sees today's generation perform to her numbers.

"I was kid who loved playing dress up and dancing to the kickass numbers of the 90's and now I get to do that for a living. I cannot imagine a bigger blessing. Today I watch a full generation and more perform to my numbers, recreating things that I have done, and the feeling is surreal," Kriti wrote in her post.

The actress expressed gratitude to her fans for believing in her even when she has doubts and called them her 'biggest driving force' for her to perform better. She also thanked them for making her feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

The Taish actress wrote in her post, "It can be hard to put into words how grateful I feel. I wouldn't be here without the support of my family, my friends, my teachers who gave me the confidence to believe I was destined for bigger things. A big shout out to my fans and fan clubs. You guys believe in me even when I have doubts, and that becomes the driving force for me to do better and believe in myself some more. You guys make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Further, Kriti also had a word of advice for those who aspire to make it big in showbiz.

"While the world looks exciting and glamorous, which it is :) it's also tedious and difficult. But then again, what isn't :) this is my 24/7 ! I love who I've become. The simple middle class girl has become ambitious and self confident! If somebody out there is reading this, unaware of what path to take, I hope my story serves you well and you find the confidence to take that chance, and jump right into doing the things you love. Maybe 12 years down the line, you'll find yourself where I am, today :) overwhelmed with gratitude and giddy with excitement! Looking forward to many many many more years of this feeling. Thank you once again :)," Kriti concluded her post.

Speaking about Kriti's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Vikrant Massey's 14 Phere.