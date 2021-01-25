Kriti Kharbanda On Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Their Story Is A Real Life Inspiration

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story is nothing short of a Bollywood film. The couple first met each other when they were in their sixth grade. After being friends for a long time, the couple began dating.

But unlike his reel avatar, Varun had to work hard to woo Natasha in real life. The latter rejected him several times before she reciprocated his love. After being in a steady relationship for a long time, the lovebirds finally exchanged wedding vows on Sunday (January 24, 2021) in a private ceremony in Aligarh.

After Varun announced his wedding on social media, congratulatory wishes poured in for the newlyweds from all nooks and corners.

Amid this, actress Kriti Kharbanda shared her thoughts on Varun-Natasha's wedding while speaking with a leading daily. The Pagalpanti actress told ETimes that Varun-Natasha's wedding has reinstated one's faith in the institution of marriage.

"For me, friendship is the basis of any romantic relationship. You need to be friends before anything else. The fact that the two childhood sweethearts sealed their relationship with marriage just reinstates your faith in the institution of marriage," Kriti told the tabloid.

Speaking about the newlyweds Varun and Natasha, Kriti continued, "They don't just look brilliant together, the fact that dono itne time se saath hai just makes your heart melt, and it makes you wish for them nothing, but the best."

"I want to wish them a lifetime of happiness, togetherness and a lifetime of friendship, because at the end jo bachti hai woh dosti aur pyaar hi hai. Their story is a real life inspiration. I just want to congratulate them, give them lot of duas, send them so much love and prayers that their bond is constantly strong and nothing comes in between as they have a beautiful life ahead. There's no other great feeling than spending your life with your loved ones," the actress signed off.

Kriti is in a relationship with her Taish co-star Pulkit Samrat. Last year, in an interview, the actress had revealed that marriage is not on the cards for them anytime soon as she wants to focus on work at the moment.

