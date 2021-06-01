Kriti Kharbanda Says COVID-19 Pandemic Took A Toll On Her Mentally & Physically

Post the lockdown of 2020, Kriti Kharbanda was one of the few celebrities who hit back to work. Unfortunately, she was soon struck with malaria. Post recovery, the actress once again resumed shooting for her upcoming project.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, the Housefull 4 actress opened up on how she struggled her way through the COVID-19 and ill-health.

Speaking about how the tough times have made her tougher, Kriti told the tabloid, "After having been through a year like 2020 and a phase like this, I think I am up for any challenge. Aapne yeh phase survive kar liya hai then you can survive anything."

Kriti Kharbanda Reveals What She Loves The Most About Her Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress said that she never thought that she would witness something like this pandemic and that the current situation has shown us the reality.

"When we entered 2021, I knew it would be unpredictable. I am someone who has a plan in place. I always follow a schedule ki iss time workout karna hai, iss time I have to attend a meeting etc. However, here I was facing a lot of uncertainty not just about when the country is opening up, but when the world is opening up. In my life, I never thought I would be witnessing something like this where we all are dealing with the pandemic together. The current situation has shown us the reality," ETimes quoted Kriti as saying.

Kriti Kharbanda On Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: Their Story Is A Real Life Inspiration

In the same chat, the actress also opened up on dealing with mental issues through the current times and said, "The pandemic has taken a toll on lot of people mentally and physically. It took a toll on me mentally and physically too, especially, because the future looks unclear."

Workwise, Kriti Kharbanda will next be seen in 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM