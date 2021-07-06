Kriti Kharbanda On Pole Dancing: It Is The Kind Of Workout That Makes You Feel So Empowered

After a gap of almost a year-and-a-half, actress Kriti Kharbanda is back to her favourite fitness regime- pole dancing. Speaking about the same, Kriti told a leading daily that it's the kind of workout that makes her feel so empowered, as it has transformed her body language.

While speaking to Times Of India, the Housefull 4 actress said, "I went back to pole dancing after a gap of almost a year-and-a-half. Through the pandemic, I didn't have access to a pole, though I wish I did. And when I went back to pole dancing, I felt like I had to go back to the basics. But the sense of release and happiness that I felt, was unbelievable."

She went to add that she is elated to revisit something that she loves doing amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic.

When asked why she swears by pole dancing, she said, "It's absolutely amazing; it's the kind of workout that makes you feel so empowered. It's a great stress buster."

She further added that it requires so much concentration that one has no choice, but to throw out every other emotion, because one step wrong can lead to injury.

"I think what pole dancing does is- it helps you get in shape physically, and also helps your mental fitness. After doing a pole workout session after so long, I felt like I had meditated for an hour. It was amazing. My workout has helped me transform my body language more than anything else," concluded the Pagalpanti actress.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey.

