Kriti Sanon Believes Piracy Had A Positive Impact On Mimi; 'It Created A Lot Of Buzz'

Kriti Sanon who is currently basking in the success of her last outing Mimi, recently opened up on her film getting leaked on piracy sites four days prior its scheduled release.

The film was supposed to release on July 30. But before that, a bootlegged version of the film already started doing the rounds on illegal streaming platforms. As a result of this, the makers eventually preponed the release of the film.

Speaking about this, Kriti told Hindustan Times that while piracy is wrong and illegal, she believes that it had a positive impact on Mimi. Elaborating further, she shared, "If it was slated to release theatrically and then got leaked prior to that, it would've been a huge setback. But since it came on OTT, we had a lot more control. It created a lot of buzz because its release was completely unexpected. Everything has a silver lining."

Earlier, Mimi director Laxman Utekar had also opened up on the film's leak and said that he and his team were stunned and hurt.

"I feel hurt because we worked hard on the film. It took us two years to make Mimi. We waited long for the theatres to open, but the situation compelled us to release it on OTT. We were satisfied with the fact that it will be watched by the audience, [no matter the medium]. After what happened on Monday, we were stunned. It makes us wonder if we could have been more careful," Mid-day had quoted him as saying. At the same time, he had also added that the film was not impacted by the leak commercially.

Coming back to Kriti Sanon, the actress recently grabbed eyeballs when she talked about how her male friends believe Tiger Shroff should be paid more than his female co-star if he can pull larger audiences to the theatre.

In her new interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti addressed this pay disparity in Bollywood and said, "Male actors don't have to do a 'male-centric film' to get a hike in their remuneration. Women need to prove their worth with a film that's completely shouldered by them. What bothers me is if a film does well, they might get a hike in their projects but the different in the jump between their and our remuneration is a lot."

She further added that she is happy that things are changing gradually and went on to say, "There've been instances where women have been paid more than men." The actress said that the disparity in the pay scale can be narrowed only when more women-oriented films are written and appreciated.

Speaking about Kriti's upcoming projects, the actress has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline which include Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Bhediya, Ganapath and Hum Do Hamare Do.