Adipurush: Kriti Sanon Calls It The Most Exciting Project Of Her Career

We are anything but surprised to know that Kriti Sanon feels Om Raut's Adipurush is the most exciting project of her career. It all happened when Kriti conducted 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and when a fan asked her to say a few words about the film, she said, "One of my most most exciting projects! Totally different experience. Loving every bit of it."

For the unversed, Adipurush is based on Ramayan, wherein Prabhas features as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan essays Ravan and Kriti plays Goddess Sita. Actor Sunny Singh will be seen portraying the character of Lord Laxman.

Not so long ago, while speaking about the film to an entertainment portal, the Raabta actress had expressed her gratitude towards Om Raut for having her on board for Adipurush.

She had said, "Om Raut is super intelligent. His vision is very cool. He is going to do thing in a different and relatable manner."

When asked how she broke the ice with her co-star Prabhas, she had said, "See, I was told that he is very shy. I read that in interviews of many people. When we met for the first time, he said a very shy 'Hi'. But later we were talking about the Telugu language and jumped topics. Now, I talk a lot. I did not feel that he is very shy. He loves to feed people and is foodie. He got home-cooked food and treated us to fabulous Hyderabadi dishes. He is very cool, warm, genuine and real person."

With respect to work, Kriti has multiple projects in her kitty like Bachchan Pandey, Mimi, Ganpath and Bhediya.