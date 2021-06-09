Kriti Sanon Celebrates 4 Years Of Raabta, Pens An Emotional Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle to celebrate 4 years of her movie Raabta. The movie had her star alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput and fans had appreciated their chemistry in the same. The actress shared a beautiful video that reminisced all her memories with Sushant in the movie. She also penned an emotional note for him in the caption of the same.

Talking about the video, it had some lovely BTS moments of Kriti and Sushant from the sets of the movie. One of the tracks from the movie could be seen playing in the background. The actress begins the video by stating, "A movie, a journey that is very close to my heart." Take a look at her post.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress then shared an emotional message on her caption for the same. She wrote the dialogue, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye, Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye" that was used to describe her and Sushant's characters' love story in the movie. Kriti then went on to state that she believes in connection and that every person is meant to meet the people that they end up meeting in their lifetime.

Kriti Sanon added that her 'Raabta' with Sushant Singh Rajput, Dinesh Vijan (producer of the movie) and Maddock Films was meant to be. The Panipat actress then added how movies come and go but every single film has many memories attached to it. Kriti stated that Raabta was one of her best and most memorable experiences and it will always remain extremely close to her heart.

She concluded the post by stating that little did she know that it would be her first and last movie with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a heartbreak emoji. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and Sushant's Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra sent some love to the post. Apart from this, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty and actor Athiya Shetty also reacted to the post leaving some red hearts.

Talking about the 2017 movie, it revolved around two ill-fated lovers essayed by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput who are destined to reunite in their next birth. It also starred Varun Sharma and Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role. The movie was speculated to be a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Magadheera.