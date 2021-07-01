Kriti Sanon Does Not Want To Look Back At 2020, Calls It The Worst Year Of Her Life

It's been more than one year since the nation has been grappling with the novel Coronavirus pandemic. In the last one year, many B-town celebrities were infected with the deadly virus, but defeated it strongly. Actress Kriti Sanon was one of them. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the Bareily Ki Barfi actress said that she does not want to look back at 2020, and also called it the worst year of her life.

"2020 has been the worst year of my life and probably of many people's lives due to multiple reasons. It's a year I don't want to look back at. I just feel extremely fortunate that I could be with my family in those tough times at home with food on my table, which a lot of others were unfortunately struggling for," said Kriti while speaking to Hindustan Times.

When asked if she had any kind of learning or realisation while going through the tough phase, she said that she has learnt not to run so fast and it's very important to spend time with family and be around people whom we love.

"It was a tough year but what breaks you, also makes you stronger," said the 30-year-old.

With respect to work, Kriti will soon resume shoot of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The film also casts Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. Interestingly, Kriti had already finished shooting for her upcoming three projects- Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamaare Do and Bhediya. Apart from these projects, she also has Ganapath and Mimi in the pipeline.

Guess what? Miss Sanon is on the roll!